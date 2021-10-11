Adamawa communities donate land to NALDA for wheat farming, cow fattening – ES

The National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) has received land donations for wheat farming in Ribadu village in Fufore Local Government Area of Adamawa.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Paul Ikonne, the Executive Secretary of NALDA.

Receving the land at the Palace of His Royal Highness Dr Abubakar Ribadu, in Ribadu, Ikonne also said that a parcel of land has been donated to NALDA in Sabon Gari, Yolde Pate, in Yola South Local Government for cow fattening, to boost milk and meat production in the state and the country in general.

The agency, he said, will soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the communities to perfect the modalities of the farm.

”NALDA is expected to engage 1,000 youths from the community. Wheat is strategically selected for its viability in the community and also to encourage more people to go into wheat farming to meet up with local demands.

”President Muhammadu Buhari is interested in empowering the farmers and raising more millionaires through agriculture.

“When we take possession of this land, we would also allocate it to the indigenes, people from your community that you would nominate.

“Our job is to put them through on how to go through dry season farming, provide all the inputs and all the support that they need”

On value addition, Ikonne said NALDA would buy back the produce from the farmers to boost their earnings and ensure the availability of the produce in the markets.

He said most times, farmers sell at very low prices because they just want to sell off and get some money but NALDA buying it back from them means they would sell at the right price in order to get value and NALDA would also recoup the investment they have made”

He added that NALDA would work with all the stakeholders in Fufore to get the farmers to embrace the programme.

Responding, Ribadu advised the agency to engage ”genuine” farmers.

The emir appreciated the ES efforts and assured him of his support on the project while noting that the list of the beneficiaries would be made available to NALDA before the end of October. (NAN)

