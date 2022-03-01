Adamawa CJ swears in 1,400 youth corps members

By Ibrahim Kado

The Chief Judge of Adamawa, Justice Nathan Musa, on Tuesday, swore in 1,400 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members deployed to the state for the service year.

Musa administered the oath at a low key ceremony for the 2022 Batch ‘A’ stream one youth corps members in Damare, Adamawa.

He advised the NYSC members to behave well during the orientation course and at their places of primary assignment, as well as their future endeavours.

The NYSC Coordinator in the state, Malam Ibrahim Tukur, also urged the youth corps members to actively participate in camp activities for a successful service year.

He said “the orientation course gives you the ‘once-in-lifetime’ opportunity to make friends not only in the 36 states and the FCT but also among major ethnic nationalities in the country.

“Above all, the orientation camp is also a golden opportunity for you to discover your talents and grab other opportunities around you.”

Tukur also urged the youth corps members to abide by the scheme’s rules and regulations for successful service year. (NAN)

