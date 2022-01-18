Adamawa CJ inaugurates committee to review penal code, criminal justice law

Justice Nathan Musa, Chief Judge of Adamawa has inaugurated a seven-man committee for the review of the state’s Penal Code Law 2018 and the administration of Criminal Justice law 2018.

Inaugurating the committee in Yola on Tuesday, Musa said that it was a timely exercise.

“We must all agree that these laws more especially the Penal Code Law has created more hardship and lapses that it was hitherto meant to cure.

“Most of the provisions of the Penal Code are not in tandem with the implementation of Adamawa State administration of Criminal Justice Law 2018.

“More especially, the provisions relating to mandatory sentences, amongst others.

“You will all agree with me that for the effective implementation of criminal Justice law 2018, certain provisions of Penal Code must be amended or reviewed to give room for the exercise of discretion in the award of punishments,’’ he said.

The chief judge further said with the inauguration of the committee of capable personalities, such lapses would be taken care of.

In his response, Justice Kyanson Samuel, Committee Chairman, gave an assurance to do their best for the benefit of the society.

He said practitioners came in contact with laws, hence the need for inputs from members of the Bar, International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) and others. (NAN)

