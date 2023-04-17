Adamawa : Centre urges INEC to sanction officials who violated Electoral Act

By Angela Atabo

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately put in place the appropriate process to sanction erring officials who violated the Electoral Act in the Adamawa supplementary elections.

The Director of CDD, Idayat Hassan, in a statement on the supplementary election in Adamawa condemned the alleged violation of the act and called for prompt conclusion of the election.

Hassan said the action of the staff was capable of undermining law and order in the state.

According to Hassan, CDD has been closely observing the supplementary election conducted on Saturday in Adamawa State.

“ CDD observed with utmost concern the unhealthy twist of events involving the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (INEC) who illegally took over the responsibility of the Returning Officer by declaring the result of the governorship election.

“CDD unequivocally condemns this brazen violation of the clear provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.

“The Electoral Act, 2022 makes it abundantly clear in Section 25 (2f) that:

“The returning officer shall announce the result and declare the winner of the election at the State Collation Centre in the case of election of a Governor of a State.”

Hassan said that it was an affront on the laid down procedure for the REC to have gone ahead to make the announcement when he was not empowered by the law to do so.

She said that apart from the fact that such a step was patently illegal; the action of the REC was capable of provoking the breakdown of law and order.

This she said, was considering the tensed political atmosphere in the state given the inconclusive governorship poll and the subsequent supplementary poll.

She said CDD similarly called for the process as spelt out in the law to be followed in promptly declaring the winner of the governorship election.

She said that importantly, CDD called on all participants in the process and stakeholders across the state to remain calm and maintain the peace.

“ We urge INEC to ensure prompt conclusion of the process in line with provisions of the Electoral Act and other extant guidelines, ’she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC on Sunday suspended the collation of the Adamawa supplementary governorship poll.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa, had earlier declared Sen. Aisha Binani, as the winner of the Adamawa Governorship election.

But INEC National Commissioner, and Chairman Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, in a statement issued Sunday described the action of the REC as a usurpation of the power of the Returning Officer.

The commission described Binani’s declaration as null, void and of no effect.

The commission, therefore summoned REC, Returning Officer and all involved to the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja immediately.(NAN)