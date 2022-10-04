Adamawa begins grassroots mobilisation to end GBV

By Auwalu Birnin Kudu

The Adamawa government says it has begun a state-wide mobilisation exercise to create awareness on Gender Based Violence (GBV) to curb the menace.

The Permanent Secretary, Adamawa State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Saso Benson stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Tuesday.She said the exercise was informed by the need to check spate of GBV affecting women and children in communities.According to Benson, the campaign will focus on domestic violence, rape, asaault, genital mutilation and other harmful practices across 21 local government areas of the state.“

The Violence Against Person Prohibition (VAPP) Act has been domesticated, while the state governor will soon assent to the Child Rights Bill passed by the state House of Assembly,” she said.She also advocated for women inclusion in decision making processes as well as peace and security, adding that action plan had developed to encourage women participation in peace and security in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 86 countries Nigeria inclusive signed the UN Security Council Resolution 1325, which seeks to protect women and children against violent conflict. (NAN)

