Adamawa Assembly recommends immediate reinstatement of Poly lecturers

By Auwalu Birnin Kudu

The Adamawa State House of Assembly has recommended to the state owned Polytechnic (SPY) to reinstate the four lecturers of the institution who were dismissed from service recently.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the advice followed the presentation, consideration and adoption of the report of the House Committee on Public Petition and Electoral Matters in Yola on Friday.

The committee, chaired by Mr Adwawa Donglock, representing Guyuk constituency, while presenting the report in a plenary, said the affected lecturers were suspended and subsequently dismissed without according them fair hearing.

“The report indicated that the lecturers were suspended and later dismissed from the service by Governing Council of the Polytechnic without being heard by any legal panel set up for that purpose.”

The House recommended that the action of the institution be set aside, because it’s tantamount to flagrant violation of the fundamental rights of the victims and the rugulations of the institution.

The Deputy Speaker, Mr Pwamwakeno Mackondo (PDP) representing Numan constituency, presented a motion supporting the immediate reinstatement of the lecturers.

NAN reports that the lecturers are Dr Paul Wache, Abubakar Mohammed, Babale Usman and Usman Hammarwabi, were alleged to have engaged in falsification of academic results, forgery and allocation of fake marks. (NAN)

