Adamawa Assembly constitutes 3 committees to probe Bindow Administration

The Adamawa House of Assembly has constituted three committees to investigate some activities of the immediate past Gov. Muhammadu Bindow administration.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Alhaji Aminu Iya-Abbas, announced the setting up of the committees on Tuesday during plenary.

The constitution of the committees followed a motion moved under “Matter of Urgent Public Importance” by Mr Bathiya Wesley (PDP-Hong) and seconded by Alhaji Abdulllahi Yapak (APC-Verre) regarding payment of workers’ salaries and employment.

Announcing the committee’s membership, Iya-Abbas said the committee to investigate the lingering non-payment of salary, employment and Transfer of Service, would be chaired by Hamman-Tukur Yettisuri (PDP- Jada/Mbulo).

The committee to investigate the financial status of Adamawa would be headed by Kate Raymond (PDP-Demsa).

The speaker said that Simon Isa (PDP-Song) would be the chairman, committee to investigate activities of Adamawa Christian and Muslim welfare boards.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new Adamawa Government under Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri had already constituted a visitation panel to investigate employment and other activities in the state owned tertiary institutions. (NAN)

