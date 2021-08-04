Adamawa APC Ward Congresses best in history – Caretaker Chairman

The Adamawa chapter of the All Progressives Congress () has described last Saturday’s ward in the state as not the best in the history of the party in Adamawa, but the best in the country.

Alhaji Ibrahim Bilal, the Caretaker Chairman of the party in the state, the declaration during a session with journalists on the conduct of last Saturday’s ward on Tuesday in Yola.

Bilal said that the exercise was conducted successfully, orderly and peacefully, added that the peaceful congress was a pointer that Adamawa was united and strong.

He said in many wards, consensus arrangement was adopted while in others the option A4 method was used.

The caretaker chairman commended all stakeholders of the party for their patriotic and sacrifice which culminated in the overall success of the .

“I thank all our stakeholders for ensuring that this exercise is a huge success.

“In the build up the congresses, I had sleepless nights thinking that we may not the desired cooperation.

“But with the successful collaboration from our stakeholders and conduct of the congresses, I’m sure we will it in the coming ,” Bilal said.

While commending security operatives and officials of the party deployed from carry out the exercise, he noted that they all gave good account of themselves. (NAN)

