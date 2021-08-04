The Adamawa chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described last Saturday’s ward congresses in the state as not only the best in the history of the party in Adamawa, but the best in the country.

Alhaji Ibrahim Bilal, the Caretaker Chairman of the party in the state, made the declaration during a session with journalists on the conduct of last Saturday’s ward congresses on Tuesday in Yola.

Bilal who said that the exercise was conducted successfully, orderly and peacefully, added that the peaceful congress was a pointer that Adamawa APC was united and strong.

He said in many wards, consensus arrangement was adopted while in others the option A4 method was used.

The caretaker chairman commended all stakeholders of the party for their patriotic and sacrifice which culminated in the overall success of the congresses.

“I thank all our stakeholders for ensuring that this exercise is a huge success.

“In the build up to the congresses, I had sleepless nights thinking that we may not get the desired cooperation.

“But with the successful collaboration from our stakeholders and conduct of the congresses, I’m sure we will get it right in the coming elections,” Bilal said.

While commending security operatives and officials of the party deployed from Abuja to carry out the exercise, he noted that they all gave good account of themselves. (NAN)

