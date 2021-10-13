Adamawa APC stakeholders reject zoning ahead of state congress 

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) state’s Congress scheduled for Oct. 16, a Joint Party’s Stakeholders Forum has rejected zoning of any political position in Adamawa.

Mr Julius Kadala, Chairman of the Forum, made the position known during a news briefing held on Wednesday in Yola.

Kadala, a former Commissioner under former Gov. Umaru Jibrilla (APC) in the state, said the speculations making the rounds that the party had already zoned some positions to particular areas of the state were handiworks of enemies and saboteurs.

“On behalf of the Joint Grassroots Stakeholders of All Progressives Congress from the 21 LGAs of the state, l want to set the record straight.

“That the issue of zoning as purportedly published on an online news medium is a worthless yellow paper orchestrated by a faceless group.

“We are here today to express the minds of our party members that there was never a time we sat and agreed to come out with the idea of zoning and, therefore, we wish to disassociate ourselves from such report,” Kadala said.

He said the reason for calling the news conference was to make the forum’s position clear beyond any element of doubt that the forthcoming state congress must reflect true democracy.

He disclosed that members should bear in mind that during the state congress, there would be equal opportunity and distribution of positions across the three Senatorial zones and local government areas respectively.

He called on the party members and supporters, especially statutory and state delegates to turn up in their numbers on Oct. 16, to elect the representatives of their choice through free and fair elections. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...