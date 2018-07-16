Sen. Abdul-Azeez Nyako representing Adamawa Central Senatorial District and Alhaji Rufai Umar representing Gombi constituency in Adamawa House of Assembly have formally announced their defection from All Progressives Congress (APC) to African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Announcing their defection Monday at a Stakeholders Meeting and Inauguration of ADC Congress Committee for Adamawa in Yola, the lawmakers said they were compelled to leave APC with their supporters due to injustice done to them during the recent congresses of APC in Adamawa.

“We are hopeful and pray to God that this step taken will be better for us.

“Justice is the foundation for everything good and we want to enjoin ADC to ensure justice to all so that more people will come and join,”Abdul-Azzez said.

On his part, Rufai Umar urged members of ADC to embark on membership drive in Adamawa, adding that many people had been contacting him to get membership card of the party.

In his remarks, the Acting Chairman of ADC in Adamawa, Alhaji Mijinyawa Kugama, said the party was committed to justice for all.

“We are going to ensure that everyone is carried along in the party during our congress starting from July 24,” Kugama said.

Kugama explained that the initial 700 membership cards given to each of the 21 local government areas of the state had been exhausted, adding that another batch of cards would be released.

In his speech at the occasion, the National Secretary of ADC, Alhaji Saidu Baba-Abdullahi, expressed happiness over the development and assured all members of equal rights and justice.

“I am satisfied with what I saw here today. I have visited 18 states so far, but there was nowhere ADC is so glaring like Adamawa,” Baba-Abdullahi said. (NAN)