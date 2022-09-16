Adamawa APC Chairman resigns, as deputy takes over 

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamawa Chapter has appointed Alhaji Samaila Tadawus as the acting State Chairman of the party, following the resignation of the former Chairman, Ibrahim Bilal.

Bilal had in a letter dated Sept. 13, addressed to Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, APC National Chairman through the office of the party’s National Vice-Chairman North-East resigned his position.

The letter read: “I write to inform you that I am resigning from my elected position as the Adamawa chairman of our great party (APC) immediately.

“While the constitution of APC requires me to occupy the office until 2026, I will be grateful if I could cease from functioning as the state chairman immediately.

“I sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this sudden news may cause,’’ he said.

He expressed gratitude to the party’s leadership for the opportunity given to him to serve in the state and particularly thanked its national chairman for recognising him.

Bilal assured of his unalloyed loyalty and commitment to the ideals of the party, adding that he would do everything legally possible to advance its course.

Also, the party’s National Vice-Chairman, North-East, Mr Salihu Mustapha, in a letter addressed to Adamu dated Sept. 13, said Bilal resigned his position after meeting and consulting with stakeholders across all levels of the party in the state.

He said upon his resignation, Samaila Tadawus (the deputy chairman) had assumed office as the acting chairman, pending ratification by the party’s State Working Committee (SWC).

In a separate statement, the State Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Mohammed Abdullahi said the SWC had accepted Bilal’s resignation, adding that he resigned from the party on personal grounds.

He said Bilal, however, remained a loyal, dedicated and committed stakeholder of the party and would take up a national assignment that would be in the best interest of the party and the state.

According to Abdullahi, the SWC deliberated on the explanations offered by Bilal for his resignation.

“The SWC has substantially accepted his explanation which hinges on expediency of time and the need to meet deadlines.

“The SWC appreciated the various roles played by the former chairman and all the stakeholders in building and promoting the party in the state,’’ he said.

He stressed that the party would continue to treat Bilal as a major stakeholder and would nominate him for party assignments when the need arises.

The party’s Adamawa spokesperson said in spite of Bilal’s resignation, the APC in the state remained a united family.

He said the chapter was desirous of ensuring victory for all its candidates in the 2023 General Election under the leadership of the acting chairman, Tadawus. (NAN)

