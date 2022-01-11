Adamawa ADP trains 154 farm leaders on extension services

The Agricultural Development Project (ADP) in Adamawa has trained no fewer than 154 farm leaders on extension services to boost food production during dry and wet seasons.

Mr Bagarmi Tauwama, Director (Extension) at ADP made this known during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Tuesday.

Tauwama said that the action was to close the gap due to low number of extension agents as a result of retirements and deaths.

“We do select farmers’ leaders and train them to provide services of extension agents for the farmers.

“To ensure food security we have successfully trained 154 farmers’ leaders to provide the services from 2019 to date,” he said.

According to Tauwama, such effort enables farmers to have knowledge of farming activities to produce more food.

He added that it would help to ensure food security as well as poverty alleviation which would improve livelihood of the farmers.

Tauwama advised the farmers to be consulting experts so as to increase farm yields and profit at the end of the season.

“You should also obtain good seeds, pest control chemical, and fertilizer from reputable Agro dealers to avoid buying adulterated one,” he advised.

According to Tauwama, many farmers have confirmed improvement in farm output as a result of the ADP interventions. (NAN)

