Adamawa 2023: INEC begins collation of governorship supplementary election results

By Ibrahim Kado

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced collation of the governorship supplementary election results held on Saturday.

Speaking at the commencement of the exercise in Yola, Prof. Mohammed Mele, the state Collation Officer, said the results of Demsa and Yola-South Local Government Areas were ready.

Mele urged the local government returning officers and the party agents to abide by the process for successful collation.

Dr Baba Bila, the INEC National Commissioner in charge of Adamawa, Gombe and Taraba States, announced that each political party would be represented by only one agent.

Bila explained that the collation process required that the local government returning officers must first register with the secretariat, get results verified before presenting to state collation officer loudly.

He called on them to also be patient with the process for a successful collection of the results.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the elections were held in 69 polling units across 20 local government areas in the state.

Results from Demsa, Yola South, Yola North and Lamurde Local Government Areas have been collated as at press time. (NAN)