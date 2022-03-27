Adamawa 2023: I will generate N20bn IGR in first year – Abdullahi

By Chimezie Godfrey

An Adamawa State Gubernatorial aspirant, Ahmed Abdullahi has said he would run the administration of the state without government allocation.

He also pledged to generate N20billion Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, in the first one year of his administration, which he would use to revitalize the state’s economy and liberate Adamawa citizens from poverty.

Abdullahi made the promises on Saturday during his visit to the Eagle Square at the occasion of the APC National Convention.

The Governorship Aspirant who arrived the convention venue amidst cheers by majority of Adamawa citizens who were already waiting for his arrival revealed that he has made a robust plan to empower the youths, tackle the menace of unemployment and to invest massively in agriculture, among others.

He said,”I will ensure total emancipation of the people and economic revitalization. Immediately to attain N20b Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the first one year.

“We will run the administration without government allocation because we have enormous resources that abound in Adamawa. I have the potential to unlock the keys. It is not a rocket science, we have a lot of resources that we can harness and do that and we will attain N20billion in the first year. I assure you this.

“I will ensure youth empowerment, women development, equality for all and gender equality.”

He further assured that he was well prepared for the Governorship contest, adding that he has the capacity to deliver on all his promises.

Abdullahi who stressed the need for Nigerians to respect the constitution of the country, equally called on Nigerians to get their PVCs ready in preparation for the forthcoming 2023 elections.

“Get your PVC and respect the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

Also speaking on the APC National Convention, he disclosed that the convention was well planned, perfect and would be fair to all participants.

