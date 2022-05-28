Adaku Ogbu emerges Enugu East senatorial candidate of APC

By Ifeoma Aka

An APC chieftain, Mrs Adaku Ogbu, has emerged the Enugu East senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State.

The emergence of Ogbu on Saturday in Enugu followed the successful senatorial primary election organised by the party’s Electoral Committee, led by Mrs Abigail Igwe.

Ogbu polled 270 votes out of the 284 votes cast during the exercise, monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In his acceptance speech, Ogbu appreciated the party delegates for their support, noting that it is a good start.

Ogbu, who hails from Nkanu East Local Government Area, said if voted in the general election, her administration would work towards turning things around in the zone.

She promised to liaise with the executive to attract infrastructure that would benefit her people.

Ogbu, who was also APC aspirant in 2019 primaries, stressed that all indigenes and other residents in the zone would be carried along in the scheme of things, if she is elected.

In the same vein, the APC electoral committee Chairman, Igwe, commended the party’s delegates for conducting themselves in good manner during the exercise. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

