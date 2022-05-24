Adah assumes duty as 12th NSCDC commandant in Kaduna

Mr Idris Adah, has assumed duty as the 12th Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), in Kaduna State.

The Command Public Relations Officer, DSC Habeeb Badamasi, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Badamasi said that the new commandant took over Dr Godwin Miebi, who retired from service on May 10.

He said that Adah took over the leadership of the command on May 11.

The spokesperson said that the new commandant thanked the NSCDC Commandant General, Dr Abubakar Audi, for appointing him to head the state.

“The new commandant promised to do his best to reposition the corps in the state.

”He urged the officers and men to perform their duties with diligent and shun any act of compromise and misconduct.

“The commandant also pleaded with the people of Kaduna state to help the corps in providing useful information and support to ensure adequate security in the state,” he said.

Badamasi said that the new commandant stressed the need for media collaboration and appealed media practitioners to always verify their information before going to press.(NAN)

