Adagbo Onoja Loses Mother

Journalist and critical researcher, Adagbo Onoja, has lost his mother, Mrs Ikponya Abba, aka ‘Ojongo ‘

Ojongo passed on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at the estimated age of 90 years.

She hails from Ogene in Amejo Ward of Edumoga District of Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State, North Central Nigeria.

Family sources said the deceased passed on from age-related illness.

She was widowed in 2014 when her life-long husband, Elder Ogbu Onoja passed on in Opialu, also in Edumoga District of Okpokwu LGA.

Popularly known and called Enem Ikponya (Our Mother/Mama Ikponya in Idoma language), she is a devout Christian and member of the Catholic Women Organisation (CWO) otherwise called Christian Mothers.

She was most known for promoting educational causes.

A mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, Ojongo is survived by three children,: Adagbo, the journalist; Sunday, an academic and Ithe, a federal worker.

Her burial is underway next week, it has been learnt.