AD urges Sanwo-Olu to clampdown on miscreants

Mr Kola Ajayi, Lagos State Chairman, Alliance for Democracy (AD), has urged Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to check activities of miscreants across the state to create a better thriving economy. Ajayi, also former Chairman, Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) in Lagos, made the plea in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Thursday.

He said that miscreants had been operating unchecked and thus exploiting the law-abiding residents of the state. “My only area of concern with Sanwo-Olu’s Government is the attention they are giving to most of these miscreants, who now determine happenings at the grassroots. “They determine the cost of transportation among other things, and their activities were left uncontrolled and unchecked. “They exploit market men and women, even the cart pushers and sachet water sellers are not left out, and all these bring pains to people and add to their sufferings,” he said.

Ajayi appealed to the state government to take decisive step to safeguard the common man on the streets from the miscreants.

He, however, commended the performance of Sanwo-Olu since his assumption of office in the state. “Honestly, he (Sanwo-Olu) is performing beyond my expectations. I don’t know where he usually get the energy from. “You see him attending to all issues concerning the state,” Ajayi said. (NAN)