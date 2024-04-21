Actress Stephanie Okereke-Linus, husband celebrate 13th wedding anniversary

Nollywood actress, Stephanie Okereke-Linus, and husband, Linus Idahosa, on Sunday celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary.

The actress took to her instagram page, @stephanielinus, to celebrate the milestone with a display of a picture of herself and husband.

She wrote, “Cheers to 🥂Thirteen years of amazingness and building beautiful memories and dreams together.

“Each year, always better than the last.

Happy 13th Anniversary, to us🌹” #Thirteen Years Strong #Happy Anniversary.”

Some fans also took to the comment section to congratulate the couple.

@Joycekalu said, “Happy anniversary sis.”

@Yomicasual, with an emoji wrote, “🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉.”

@Kelechiamadiobi said, “Big congratulations.”

Also, @DewumiHappy ,wrote “Happy anniversary 😍😍.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the couple got married on April, 21,2012, in Paris, France, at a private wedding ceremony. (NAN)

By Taiye Olayemi