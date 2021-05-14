Actress Gloria Young tasks mothers on girl-child training

May 14, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 Actress Gloria Young, spokesperson for Catholic Women Organisation of Nigeria, Lagos Archdiocese, has called mothers to train the girl-child to be an asset.

at the World Union of Catholic Women Organisation (WUCWO) in Lagos.

WUCWO , which started May 9 will end May 16.

It is a - activities for uniting Catholic women across the globe.

According to Young, the task of raising children  is largely placed the mother’s shoulders.

“She is that hand that rocks the cradle which rules the world.

“Training up a girl-child to develop of good leadership is a major responsibility that women shouldn’t take lightly; therefore, mothers should train up their children properly.

” Mothers should wake up and speak up against injustice and gender inequality, beginning from families,” she said.

The actress added that mothers should speak up against sexual violence, domestic violence and prejudices in workplaces.

“They should train their daughters to aspire to be presidents and not just first ladies.

“They should allow them to become field engineers, surveyors and ambassadors and  occupy key in companies and governments offices,” she urged.

The veteran Nollywood actress said that mothers should  let the girl-child  realise that gender should not determine .

She expressed satisfaction that some Nigerian women had broken the glass ceiling but said that more women would need to  improve their performances.

He advised women to insist on their rights. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,