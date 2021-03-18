Mr Wash Waziri, Vice President of Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) North-West Chapter, on Thursday tasked movie producers and script writers in the performing arts to thematically focus more on building and sustaining national unity.

Waziri gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

He noted that since the nation’s music and movie industries “were booming at the moment”, it was important for producers and script writers to focus on contents that would consolidate peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

He recalled that television series in the 1980s, like the New Masquerade, Cockcrow At Dawn, Adio Family, Village Headmaster and Second Chance, were in the forefront of promoting Nigeria’s national unity and diversity.

“If we cannot bring back those aforementioned old TV programmes, we can create new ones to emulate them.

“Our musicians from across the country should consider collaborations that will help foster national unity and cohesion,” he said.

Waziri said drama, like music, was eclectic and had the potential to bridge existing gaps especially in a polarized polity.

“With support from Federal Ministry of Information and Culture in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency (NOA) performing arts practitioners, I want to believe, are ready and willing with abundant talents and skills to contribute their quota,” he added.

The AGN vice president urged the Federal Government through NOA to engage artistes to develop a content with compelling campaign that would promote the nation’s unity in diversity.

According to him, the content should be produced in form of music, movies, jingles and roadshows.

“Here in Kaduna, since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, AGN has not relented in engaging the media space with one activity or the other, including series of jingles, plays and roadside performances with prominent actors especially from Kannywood all aimed at sensitisation and national unity,” he said.

Waziri also advised performing artistes to develop ideas and seek sponsorships to build a united Nigeria.

He urged corporate organizations to sponsor such ideas and contents as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility.

“Broadcast organizations especially the TV stations should partner with performing artistes to produce and broadcast programmes which will engender national unity,” he said. (NAN)

