Actors Guild unveils “On-screen” magazine to create visual awareness

Lagos, Oct. 14, 2023 (NAN) The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has unveiled an online magazine, known as “On-screen”, to create visual awareness for actors across the country.

Its National President, Dr Emeka Rollas, while speaking during AGN’s pre-International Festival cocktail, on Friday in Lagos, said that the magazine would educate the public on roles actors play in the industry.

Rollas said that the cover page of the magazine had just been launched while the main magazine would be unveiled during the guild’s International Festival scheduled for Nov.16 to Nov. 18 in Miami.

“The On-screen magazine is for actors, we have just unveiled the cover page, we have the intention of unveiling the main magazine in Miami. It will be an online publication which will be done quarterly.

“It will be capturing the activities of actors in Nigeria, we are trying to create visual awareness for actors.

“We know that in recent times, a lot of actors have worked so well but there is nothing to show for it because we have not been able to work on branding and rebranding of our craft nationally and internationally.

“I don’t want the Nollywood industry to look like that of football in Nigeria,” he said.

According to Rollas, the festival was deliberately organised to promote Nigerian actors as well as expose them to international casting agencies.

He said through this, actors would gain access to well renumerated jobs with international actors, film directors and producers.

He noted that the festival would engage casting directors, members of the Script Actors Guild of America in different workshops and Artificial intelligence (AI) would also be touched on.

“The only way the industry will improve the welfare of its members in terms of good renumeration is when they are involved in productions with massive budget.

“So, we are advocating that we need to go and sell ourselves out there.

“This will create cross cultural relationships between Nigerian actors and foreign ones.

“We are going to continue the festival next year until we are able to strengthen our body, we need to see actors engage in bigger projects outside here,” he said.

Rollas noted that the events for the festival would include a red carpet gala and awards, film screening, panel discussions, city tours, workshops and seminars.

He appreciated the U.S. Consulate in Lagos for supporting the AGN in hosting its maiden international festival. (NAN)

