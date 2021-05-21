Emeka Rollas, National President of the Actors’ Guild of Nigeria, (AGN) on Friday extolled the quality of work at the Anambra Cargo/Passenger Airport in Umueri, Anambra East Local Government Area.

Rollas described the project as massive and expressed happiness at the speed with which it was being executed, and stated that it showed the serious mindedness of the governor.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some members of the AGN accompanied Gov. Willie Obiano on routine inspection to the airport, on Friday in Umueri.

The guild’s president pledged to influence the perception about the project and help showcase it to the world.

“I will do my possible best to tell the story and make Anambra my state proud; it is an honest desire to place the state where it truly belongs,” he said.

Obiano, while addressing the AGN members, shortly after the inspection, said that the project was being financed without borrowing funds.

The governor urged the association to project the correct virtues and values in their movies and advised the group to be mindful of people that pirated their movies.

He urged the actors to promote Igbo Language in their movies and appreciated them for their good job.

NAN reports that the event offered opportunity for Nsukka Journalists Foundation to present an award to Obiano for appointing one of them, Mr. James Eze into his cabinet.

Again, Mr. Joe-Vita Arazu, President of All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools, Anambra Branch, who also accompanied the governor on the inspection tour, urged him not to relent in his good governance.

Arazu, said that he was more grateful in Obiano’s style of leadership especially in his efforts in the education sector which had showcased talents from the state.

In a vote of thanks, Igwe Rowland Odegbo of Nteje, recounted a few good works of governor Obiano and urged him to keep it up so that his name would be written in gold.

NAN reports that wife of the Governor, Dr. Ebelechukwu Obiano, Commissioner for Works, Mr Marcel Ifejiofor and the traditional ruler of Umueri, Igwe Ben Emeka among others were all part of the inspection team. (NAN)

