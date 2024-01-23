Actors guild hails Tinubu on appointments into culture, creative agencies

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing of one of its members, Ali Nuhu, as Managing Director of Nigeria Film Corporation

The AGN National President, Dr Emeka Rollas, gave the commendation in a statement issued in Lagos on Tuesday.

He also commended Tinubu for appointing other professional practitioners in the arts, culture and creative economy sector as heads of other agencies in the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy.

He described the appointments as “round pegs in round holes”.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that on Jan. 12, President Tinubu made 11 appointments into parastatals of the ministry.

The appointees also Dr Shaibu Husseini as Director-General of the National Film and Video Censors Board and Obi Osika as Director-General of National Council for Arts and Culture.

According to Rollas, all the appointees are well qualified, experienced and possessed necessary capacities and competencies to run their assigned agencies.

“President Tinubu has clearly shown his clear determination to uplift the creative industry to be more relevant and beneficial to both the practitioners and the national economy,” he said

He also congratulated the 11 new appointees, while expressing confidence in their capacities to discharge their duties in accordance with the highest standards of professionalism and diligence.

He noted that the AGN would continue to look forward to cordial working relationships with all the relevant agencies under the ministry to further strengthen the existing cooperation and partnership. (NAN)

By Taiye Olayemi

