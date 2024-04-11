Actors guild declares April 11 “No Shoot Day” to honour late Junior Pope

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has declared Thursday as “No Shoot Day” for all Nollywood filmmakers, following the death of actor Junior Pope and three other crew members who died in a boat mishap on Anam River in Anambra on Wednesday.

Emeka Rollas, National President of AGN, in a statement on Thursday said that this happened on a movie set titled ‘’The other side of Life’’, produced by Adamma Luke.

“Following the tragic incident of a boat mishap that claimed the life of Junior Pope and three other crew members at waterside of River Niger Cable point Asaba on 10th of April, all films that involve riverine areas and boat riding is hereby

suspended indefinitely.

“No Shoot on all locations nationwide on Thursday, 11th April 2024 and the film titled “The other side of Life” is suspended indefinitely.

“Also, no actor is allowed to work with Adamma Luke as a producer till further notice, while we keep searching for the bodies of the remaining

persons.

“May their souls rest in peace,” he said. (NAN)

By Taiye Olayemi