Actors Guild celebrates veteran actor, Pete Edochie at 75

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) on Monday, felicitated with veteran actor, Pete Edochie on his 75th birthday.



Emeka Rollas, National President of AGN while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, described Edochie as a Man of Culture”.



Rollas said the actor always sought to promote and project Nigerian and African culture in movies he featured in, urging other actors to emulate those virtues.



He noted that Edochie’s contributions to the growth of the creative industry would never be forgotten.



” Pete Edochie is an actor who loves to uphold African culture in his movies, this is a beautiful virtue, this is an aspect of ours life that must be guarded jealously.



” He consciously propagates culture.

I want other actors to ensure the nation’s culture is upheld.



” Happy birthday to a legend, an icon, father to all and key player in this administration, his positive impact is felt in the entertainment industry as a whole and his legacy will live forever.



” His contributions to the creative industry over time can never be over – emphasised. Happy birthday Ebubedike,” he said.



NAN reports that Pete Edochie is one of Africa’s most talented actors, being honoured with an industry Merit Award by Africa Magic and Lifetime Achievement by Africa Film Academy.



Edochie came into prominence in the 1980s when he played the lead role of Okonkwo in an NTA adaption of Chinua Achebe’s all-time best selling novel “Things Fall Apart”.



He was honoured as a member of the Order of the Niger by President Olusegun Obasanjo. (NAN)

