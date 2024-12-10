Actors Guild appoints caretaker committee in Abia

By Taiye Olayemi

The National Executive Council of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has appointed Emmanuel Ehumadu as the Chairman, Interim Caretaker Committee of Abia chapter.

Dr Emeka Rollas, National President of AGN, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, in Lagos.

Rollas also said that Moira Mba would serve as the Secretary.

He said: “It is the resolution of the National Executive Council of the Actors Guild of Nigeria to appoint Emmanuel Ehumadu as Chairman, Interim Caretaker Committee of Abia State chapte, with immediate effect.”

Rollas said Ehumadu was expected take over the administration of the chapter and continue with the peace process in the state with the aim of entrenching lasting peace.

He said Ehumadu was expected to hand over to an elected state executive when election is conducted and perform other services as may be assigned to him in line with his position as chairman of interim government.

“I urge Ehumadu to take this appointment with all seriousness because we believe in his ability and competence.

“However, this appointment is subject to termination for acts of insubordination, disobedience, indiscipline and any conduct in contrary to the constitution of the Actors Guild of Nigeria.

“I say congratulations” he said. (NAN)