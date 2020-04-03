Actor Ernest Asuzu recovers, thanks Mrs Obiano, wife of Anambra state governor

Nollywood actor, Earnest Asuzu who has been out of scene as a result of prolonged ill-health said he is much better now and have been discharged from hospital

Asuzu in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos said he received thorough treatment in Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital, Amaku, Awka in Anambra state.

The actor said that he was presently in his house in Lagos although still on medications but could move around freely and can talk which he wasn’t doing before the treatment.

“I am happy to be back in my house in a better health condition which is as a result of the adequate treatment I received through a God-sent woman in Anambra State.

“At least I can grant interview as you can hear me clearly, the challenges I had with moving around or doing things on my own have become a thing of the past.

“Although I am still on medication but I feel much much better and I really thank God for my life because it’s been years of big challenge for me,” he said.

He added that the hospital bill was taken care of by Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, the wife of Anambra State Governor and commended her for her passionate assistance to him at that critical stage of his condition.

Actor Earnest Asuzu with Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, wife of Anambra State Governor

Asuzu said Mrs Obiano’s intervention came in handy and rescued him as it got to a stage that he took to the street to seek assistance from the general public.

“God really used Mrs Obiano to save my life, I cannot thank her enough for coming to my rescue at the peak of my health challenge and conditions, God bless her good heart.

“It got to a stage that I managed myself out of the house where I was spotted at ShopRite, Surulere, here in Lagos and that attracted public attention, but I am fine now,” Asuzu added.

Asuzu said that Mrs Obiano who runs Caring Family Enhancement Initiative, an NGO in February intervened in his deteriorated health condition, and sustained his medical bills until his discharge.

NAN reports that the Imo State-born Asuzu started his acting career in the 90s and rose to prominence after he stared in ‘Another Campus Queen, Royal War, Burning Desire, Ogidan, Broad Day Light, Ugomma, Last Wedding, Labista and host of other movies. (NAN)