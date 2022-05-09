Actor Adebayo Salami at 70: Family, celebrities pay tributes

Family and celebrities in the entertainment industry on Monday celebrated veteran actor, Adebayo Salami popularly known as “Oga Bello”, as he clocked 70.

They took to their Instagram pages to celebrate the Nollywood icon who had dedicated most of his lifetime in the industry.His son, Femi Adebayo, described how close he had been to his father, refering to him as his “aproko partner”.“My dear dad, today you are 70. I wish you happiness with good health and longlife.“You have been an amazing best friend, confidant, padi, aproko partner, in short, my everything.“I pray that your joy will never know any boundaries, may God bless you with long life to continue to enjoy the fruit of your labour and may God continue to guide and guard you.Thank you for everything you have done for us.”Also, his age-long colleague in the industry, Jide Kosoko, eulogied him as he wrote, “Egbon mi Aremu omo Agbogunleri. Iwo na ko, olorun ni, continue to live your life.“

Happy birthday to leader of leaders, 70th is the number. Almighty Allah will continue to be with you and your family. Congrats egbon.”Similarly, actress Bukola Awoyemi, popularly known as Arugba ,said, “See who is 70, my daddy. Hip hip hip hurray!“Knowing you has always been a great privilege, the father-daughter relationship is what I don’t want to end, keep being good daddy.“

Wishing you long life and prosperity in good health and great wealth in Jesus Mighty Name Amen.”Actress Adebimpe Oyemade-Adedimeji, in her congratulatory message, said, “Daddy looking peng.“Happy birthday to a living legend, an icon, a great role model to many, a wonderful mentor, keep shining daddy in good health and plenty wealth daddy. God bless you today and forever.”Actor Adeniyi Johnson, wrote, “Happy birthday daddy. We love you and appreciate you.“Thank you for being a father indeed, good health and peace of mind for the rest of your life sir.” (NAN)

