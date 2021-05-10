Activities, on Monday, resumed at Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo State, following the suspension of five-week-old strike by the institution’s labour unions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the unions had, in a communique issued on Sunday, announced the suspension of the industrial action, which had paralysed activities at the university.

A NAN correspondent, who visited the institution’s permanent site in Okitipupa on Monday, reports that non-teaching staffers were at their various dutyposts, while academic and commercial activities had also resumed.

Mr Temidayo Temola, Chairman, Joint Action Congress (JAC), the umbrella body of SSANU, NASU and NAAT, told NAN that all members had been directed to resume work, as the institution’s management had agreed to meet some of their demands.

He added the strike had been suspended, at least, for now, owing to the agreement reached between the university management and the unions, which had been documented.

“All our members have resumed work, as directed by executives of the unions.

“We decided to suspend the strike because of the agreement reached between management and the unions to meet some of our demands, which had been documented,” Temola said.

NAN recalls that SSANU, NASU and NAAT had, on April 7, embarked on strike over alleged unpaid salaries and non-remittance of pensions by the institution’s management.

NAN also recalls that ASUU that joined the strike on April 7 had called off its own industrial action and resumed lectures on April 26, while the remaining unions continued their agitation. (NAN)

