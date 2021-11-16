Activist urges FG to declare Nov. 16 public holiday to celebrate Zik-of-Africa

A human rights activist, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, has urged the Federal Government to complete the processes of immortalising Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, by declaring Nov. 16 as public holiday to celebrate him.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Azikiwe, popularly called Zik-of-Africa worked patriotically and selflessly towards actualising Nigeria Independence on Oct.1, 1960 and social engineering of the country in the first republic era.

Ezekwueme told NAN in Enugu that the immortalisation of Zik-of-Africa with a public holiday on his birthday, being Nov. 16, would further build national consciousness and patriotism among Nigerians.

“As the first governor of Eastern Region, Senate President, Governor-General and President; Zik-of-Africa deserved to be honored with a national holiday in appreciation of his immense sacrifices and contributions towards our Independence and Nigeria’s unity.

“Declaration of Nov. 16 as Zik’s Day will foster unity, love, national cohesion and integration.

“I commend the Federal Government for completion of Zik’s Mausoleum,’’ he said.

Ezekwueme, who is also the Chairman of Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), Anambra, also appealed for creation of additional states and local government areas in the South-East.

“This is in tandem with recommendations of National Constitutional Conference and to keep the zone at par with other zones within the federation,” he added. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...