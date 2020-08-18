Activist to IGP: Direct Oyo CP to produce escapee serial killer

…. Gives 14 days ultimatum

A human rights activist, Comrade Adeniyi Alimi Sulaiman has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Adamu Muhammed to direct the Oyo State Commissioner of Police (CP),Mr. Joe Nwachuku Enwonwu, to produce the prime suspected escapee serial killer within 14-days.

He also called on the authority of the Police Service Commission (PSC) to set up an independent panel of enquiry to investigate the mind boggling matter, saying that the plea of the Oyo CP,was not tenable in any sane clime.







He said that all the Police officers in charge of the case of serial killer(Shodipe), should be arrested and charged for prosecution for negligence and deriliction of duty.

It will be recalled that on Sunday, the Oyo State Police Commissioner informed the whole world that the 19year old serial killer,Sunday Shodipe ,had escaped from Police custody after arraigned in the Court of law.

Shodipe and two others had earlier arrested in connection with a series of recent killings in Akinyele Local Government area of the State and they were also paraded, particularly in connection with killings of Azeezat Shomuyiwa,Barakat Bello and host of others.







A signed statement by Comrade Sulaiman made available to newsmen on Monday,stated that it was duty of Police to arrest and safe keeping of the suspect in its custody for possible prosecution.

Sulaiman who is Executive Chairman,Centre for Human Rights and Social Justice (CHRSJ) , strongly condemned the outburst of the State Police Commissioner that the general public should be on the lookout for immediate rearrest of Shodipe, and rearrest should not be duty of general public.

He totally rejected the Police boss position on rearresting of the escapee serial killer, stressing that the Police should be alive to their constitutional responsibility of protecting the lives and property of the citizenry and as well arresting of criminals.





He, therefore, alleged Oyo State Command of the Nigeria Police Force(NPF) of complicity on the matter, disclosing that if the fourteen days ultimatum lapse without rearresting of Shodipe, CHRSJ would not hesitate to approach the Court of Competent jurisdiction to seek payment of damages to the family of all the victims of serial killings in the Local Government area of the State.