Activist tasks INEC on modalities of quick PVC collection

By Stanley Nwanosike

An Enugu-based Activist, Mr Chukwuma Okenwa, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to fashion out modalities of quick, easy and seamless Permanent Voters Card (PVC) collection nationwide.

Okenwa, the Executive Director of Leadership and Entrepreneurship Advocacy (LEAD) Network Africa, gave the advice while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Friday.

He decried a situation where people thronged PVC collection centres for the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR).

According to him, INEC should be ahead, think and fashion out modern ways to tackle obvious and recurring challenges of every election period.

The activist noted that the commission must fashion out a seamless, stress-free and friendly electoral process concerning CVR registration and PVC collection in every state and local government area office.

He said, “After every CVR registration, I noticed that a slip is printed and given to anyone who is successful. Why can’t they (registered voters) vote with that slip?

“Or why can’t INEC provide a machine that does the CVR and automatic PVC printing simultaneously?

“So the remedy should be to let people vote with their print out slips or email their PVC cards to them so that they can print them with personal machines.

“It will curb the queue and also encourage Nigerians to participate in the electoral process massively in the 2023 general elections.” (NAN)

