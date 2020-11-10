Activist Sues Sam Adeyemi, Burna Boy, 48 Others Over Role In #EndSARS Protests – Report

A human rights activist, Mr Kenechukwu Okeke, has filed a criminal complaint Against 50 persons including musicians Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Davido and the Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi for their roles in the #EndSARS protests that took place nationwide in October.

Okeke sued them before a Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja on Tuesday.

In the suit brought before the court, he is asking that the defendants who promoted the protests be brought to justice for allegedly destroying his properties.

Other defendants listed in the suit are musician, Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz and social media comedians, Debo Adebayo fondly addressed as Mr Macaroni and Maryam Akpaokagi also known as Taoma.

Others include Peter and Paul Okoye, Innocent Idibia, also known as TuFace, Bankole Wellington popularly known as Banky W, Tiwa Savage, Michael Ajereh (Don Jazzy) and Yemi Alade.

Human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu, former Super Eagles Star, Kanu Nwankwo, a former Director-General, Bureau for Public Sector Reforms, Doctor Joe Abah, Kiki Mordi, and actors, Yul Edochie and Uche Jombo, Feyikemi Abudu, Olorunrinu Oduala, Pamilerin Adegoke, Japhet Omojuwa, Ayo Sogunro and Deji Adeyanju., were also listed in the suit.

In his supporting affidavit, Mr Okeke claimed that the defendants, using twitter and internet web source, played active roles in the #EndSARS protest which later became violent and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 97(2) of the Penal Code Act, C53 laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.

Channeltv.com