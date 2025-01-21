Activist seeks stakeholders’ support for Soludo’s second term bid

A civil activist, Mr Osita Obi, has called on the people of Anambra to join efforts with Gov. Chukwuma Soludo to combat insecurity in the state.

Obi, who is the Convener of Recover Nigeria Project made the call at a news conference in Awka on Tuesday.

He said Soludo was performing excellently and needed support of the people, rather than being blackmailed and stampeded.

He said rather than spend money on campaigns to replace Soludo, the opposition should channel it to the State Security Trust Fund.

He said Anambra was going through a steady progress under Soludo and should not be disrupted until his second term.

“Gov. Soludo is doing well and deserves all the support he can get, as a matter of fact, I am calling other contestants in the November governorship election to shelve the idea.

“Instead, they should put that money in the Anambra Security Trust Fund for greater good,” he said.

Obi reiterated his call on Rev. Emmanuel Obimma, Director of Holy Ghost Adoration Ministries, Uke, to apologise to Soludo for what he described as an ‘unpriestly’ attack on him while expressing his concern about Anambra insecurity.

He, however, recanted his earlier decision to lead a protest against the priest, saying he spoke in annoyance.