A human rights activist in FCT, Mr Daniel Musa, has blamed the alarming rate of drug abuse among youths on the failure of family and societal values.

Musa told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja that the high rate of insecurity in the FCT was associated with the high rate of drug abuse.

He told NAN that the use of dangerous drugs was high in the rural communities in the FCT because of easy access to substances.

Some of the residents who spoke with NAN said they believed that a large percentage of youths in almost all the communities in Abuja were addicted to drugs.

Samuel Kennedy, a resident of Apo, told NAN that the rate of drug abuse and cultism was on the increase, especially among secondary school students.

Kennedy said this had contributed to some of the violence experienced in the community.

Mr Peter Obi, who resides in Mpape Area of Abuja, said that adolescents that were into drugs were also on the increase and had lured them into committing crime in communities.

A former Director-General of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Otunba Lanre Ipinmisho, said the agency under the watch of General Buba Marwa, was engaging in massive advocacy on drug abuse.

He said that this was to ensure that drug business, which had ruined the lives of several gullible youths would be made unattractive.

According to him, I am of the opinion that most heinous crimes were predicated on drugs.

”To address this issue, the NDLEA is engaging on massive advocacy to keep our youths off drugs as he is making the business of drug sales unprofitable with high level of seizures and prosecution,” he said. (NAN)

