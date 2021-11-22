Active engagements in research earn varsities global acclaim—Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says active engagements in research has earned higher institutions globally recognition.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement on Monday, said the vice president received a delegation from the University of Lagos, (UNILAG) Alumni Association at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The delegation was led by the National President, the association, Dr. John Momoh.

The vice president called for more resources to be devoted to research especially in UNILAG.

“We should focus on how to endow research because ultimately, research is what puts us on the world map of intellectual achievement and attainment.

“Universities like UNILAG ought to be at the frontline of scholarships and intellectual achievements.

“ This is probably a lot cheaper sometimes than some of the major things that we do in terms of ‘brick and mortar’.”

He said that medical research had a huge role to play in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Osinbajo cited the work done by the African Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases (ACEGID) in diagnosing the first case of COVID-19 in sub-Saharan Africa.

“If you look at medical research, especially in the light of public health challenges that we have had, COVID-19, and so many things going on, we need to be able to put some resources behind research, especially scientific type of research where we can immediately see the benefits.

“Very few people know that the Redeemers University in Ede has an African Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases (ACEGID).

“As soon as the first case of COVID-19 was diagnosed in Nigeria and the sub-Saharan Africa, the sample of blood was sent to the centre in Ede and within 48hours, they were able to share with the international community, the first genome sequence of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) from Africa.

“That was a major achievement by any standard; the World Bank and World Health Organisation are contributing to that centre because they realise that this is a major centre for medical research.

“We really owe a responsibility to our own time and generation to make some real progress that will redefine the university,’’ he said.

Momoh, who is also the Chairman of Channels TV, thanked the vice president for his continued support.

He gave details of the association’s plan to build an iconic 500-bed space hostel to tackle the housing deficit in UNILAG as well as the launch of a webinar starting in January 2022 tagged – UnilagAlumniLive TV.

The webinar will feature distinguished alumni in governance and industry who will speak on different topics relevant to the nation.(NAN)

