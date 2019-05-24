ActionAid urges FG to implement African Charter on Democracy, Governance

#TrackNigeria: ActionAid Nigeria, a Non-governmental Organisation (NGO), has urged the Federal Government to promptly implement the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance (ACDEG).

Mrs Ene Obi, Country Director of the organisation, made this call in Abuja on Friday at an occasion to commemorate the African Liberation Day.

The event, which has as its theme: “Reclaiming the Civic Space to Redefine the African Narrative” was aimed at addressing the emerging shrinking civic and political spaces in Nigeria.

Obi explained that the African Charter if implemented, would promote the adherence to the universal values and principle of democracy and respect for human rights.

She, however, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to include more women in the decision making processes and policy making in the country.

According to her, women are very important in the governance of a nation, hence they have a special role to play in the civic and politics of the country.

“Only about six per cent out of the total number of women population in the country are included in governance.

“We are raising the standard for people in governance and women inclusion in governance. Nigeria is almost the lowest in terms of inclusion of women in governance.

“We understand that Africa has recorded remarkable socio-economic and political growths over the decades, but our recent narrative as Africans, however, does not reflect these growths.

“We are therefore calling on every young man and women to join us as we push for the implementation of policies that are focused on redefining the unfavourable narratives,” she said.

Similarly, Mrs Omolola Oladimeji, Team Leader, Women in Media, expressed worry over the decline in the involvement of women in politics.

Oladimeji noted that if women were encouraged to participate in politics, it would promote development in the country.

Earlier, Mr Arome Agenyi, Policy Officer, ActionAid Nigeria, said that good governance was instrumental to redefining and changing the narrative in Africa.

Agenyi, who lamented the wrong and negative narrative of Africans, called on Africans to rise up to the challenge in tackling and changing African mindsets.

The ACDEG was created by the African Union (AU) in 2007 as a roadmap to encourage better governance across the continent. (NAN)

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

