ActionAid seeks immediate release of Nasarawa protesters

ActionAid Nigeria (AAN) has called for immediate release of 38 protesters arrested in Lafia, Nasarawa for alleged public disturbance following Supreme Court’s judgment upholding the election of Gov. Abdullahi Sule.

Mr Andrew Mamedu, Country Director, AAN, made the call in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday.

Mamedu, who frowned at the arrest, described it as an infringement on the right to peaceful assembly and expression of opinion.

He said the organisation remained committed to promoting and defending human rights, social justice, and the rule of law.

“The right to protest peacefully is a fundamental human right and an essential component of any functioning democracy.

“We are deeply concerned about reports that 38 individuals, including five males and 33 females, were arrested, charged, and remanded at the Lafia Custodial Centre for expressing their grievances against the Supreme Court judgment.

“Suppressing dissent and peaceful protests undermines the democratic principles that our nation holds dearly,’’ he said.

Mamedu demanded that the state government and Nigerian police force uphold the rights of those arrested to freely express their opinions without fear of intimidation or persecution.

He urged the judiciary to ensure a fair and transparent process in handling the case of the arrested individuals.

He said: “Any denial of bail, if justified, should be based on clear legal grounds, and the judicial process should be conducted without prejudice.

“We call for a thorough and impartial investigation into these arrests, considering the possibility of political motivations, and urge all relevant stakeholders to respect the rule of law and human rights.

“We will closely monitor the developments in Nasarawa State and continue to demand the protection of the fundamental rights of all citizens.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the protesters were arrested on Friday for protesting the outcome of the Supreme Court judgment which affirmed Sule as winner of the March 18, 2023 governorship election.

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr David Ombugadu, had dragged Sule of All Progressives Congress in court, challenging his victory.

The Nasarawa State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal had on Oct. 2 sacked the governor and declared Ombugadu the winner of the poll.

However, an Appeal Court sitting in Abuja reversed the tribunal judgement and upheld Sule’s victory.

Dissatisfied with the Appeal Court verdict Ombugadu headed for the Supreme which upheld the judgement of the appellate court. (NAN

By Felicia Imohimi

