ActionAid Nigeria lauds Nasarawa’s Youth Development Commission Bill

ActionAid Nigeria on Thursday commended the Nasarawa State Deputy Speaker, Mr Nehemiah Tsentse Dandaura for sponsoring a Youth Development Commission Bill aimed at tackling youth restiveness and promoting youth inclusiveness in governance.

Mr Anicetus Atakpu, ActionAid’s Resilience Programme Coordinator, who made the commendation in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia, described the bill as “timely”, in the light of emerging issues around youths in the state.

NAN reports that the bill with a long title, “ A Bill for a Law to Establish Nasarawa State Youth Development Commission, Implementation of Sustainable Youth Policy”, passed first reading on Nov.11