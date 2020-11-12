ActionAid Nigeria lauds Nasarawa’s Youth Development Commission Bill

ActionAid Nigeria on Thursday commended the Nasarawa State Deputy Speaker, Mr Nehemiah Tsentse Dandaura for sponsoring a Youth Development Commission Bill aimed at tackling youth restiveness and promoting youth inclusiveness in governance.
Mr Anicetus Atakpu, ActionAid’s Resilience Programme Coordinator, who made the commendation in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia, described the bill as “timely”, in the light of emerging issues around youths in the state.
NAN reports that the bill with a long title, “ A Bill for a Law to Establish Nasarawa State Youth Development Commission, Implementation of Sustainable Youth Policy”, passed first reading on Nov.11
Atakpu said the bill will address youth restiveness, youths’ empowerment, entrepreneurial development, inclusiveness in governance and engagement in technical and vocational trainings.
“ ActionAid Nigeria, is in total support of the bill as we are so much concerned about the welfare of the youths as the backbone of every society’’, he said.
Atakpu called on the lawmakers to give the bill speedy passage in the interest of the youths and for the overall development of the state.
The coordinator said that ActionAid would not relent in its efforts in improving the living standard of the youths by giving them the necessary support. (NAN)
