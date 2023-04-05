ActionAid hands over classroom, furniture to Yobe community

By Ahmed Abba

ActionAid Nigeria, on Wednesday, handed over two renovated blocks of classroom and other learning materials to Tarbutu Primary School in Bursari Local Government Area of Yobe.

Programme Officer of ActionAid, Hajiya Suwaiba Dankabo, made this known while handing over the materials to the state government.

Other materials donated by the organisation, according to Dankabo, include 100 pieces of three-seater chairs, school bags and exercise books, among others.

She identified poor infrastructure as well as inadequate and unqualified teachers as factors affecting learning process in public schools in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dankabo also made a personal donation of wrappers to five volunteer-teachers in the school.

She decried the number of the out-of-school children in the state, saying it was alarming.

The programme officer called on individuals, groups and organisations to support government in reducing the number of out-of-school children in the state.

In their separate remarks, Mohammed Talba of Yobe Peace and Community Development Initiatives and Isaac Iliya of Lead Assurance, commended the people of the benefitting community for their cooperation. (NAN)