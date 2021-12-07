Actionable intelligence, synergy key in countering security challenges – Buhari

By Chimezie Godfrey

Intelligence gathering and synergy among security agencies have been described as major catalysts in winning the war against terrorism and other security challenges in the country.

This was disclosed on Monday by President Muhammadu Buhari, while declaring open the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Annual Conference 2021, held at the Army Headquarters Command Officers’ Mess 1, Asokoro Abuja.

The President stated that actionable intelligence and synergy among security agencies is vital in the conduct and success of operations.

He charged the military to do more in information gathering to comprehensively defeat all forms of security challenges in the country.

The President, who was represented by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor acknowledged the successes so far achieved by Nigerian Army(NA) and other security agencies in the North East and other theatres of operations across the country. He noted that the Army is a key element of national power and diplomacy.

President Buhari,who commended the COAS for his sterling and exemplary leadership of the NA, also expressed satisfaction in the progressive restructuring of the NA to a value oriented professional Army, adding that the invigoration will enable the NA function more effeciently.

The President maintained that for democracy to thrive, there must be adequate security of lives and property.

He stated further, that his administration is doing its best to equip the Armed Forces to optimally perform its constitutional roles.

He charged the NA to remain apolitical and continue to operate within the framework of the principles of fundamental human rights and strict adherence to rules of engagement in its operations.

He assured the Armed Forces and all security agencies of adequate and prompt provision for their welfare and entitlements.

In his remarks at the conference, the Honorable Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd) represented by the Director, Army in the Ministry, Mr Sunday Attah, appreciated the President for his unflinching support for ongoing operations across the country, assuring that all resources will be judiciously utilized.

He expressed optimism that decisions taken during the conference will generate new strategies for enhancing security and assist in charting a better course for the NA in 2022.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya stated that the conference is an annual event of the NA, in line with his vision to have a “Professional Nigerian Army, ready to accomplish all Assigned Mission, within a Joint Environment in Defence of Nigeria”.

General Yahaya pointed out that year 2021 was full of activities for the NA, adding that the NA was confronted with enormous security challenges across the country. He vowed that the NA will not relent in its efforts to root out terrorism, banditry and other crimes in the country, adding that the conference will provide opportunity to evaluate efforts on ongoing operations, towards achieving overall national defence and security objectives and chart the way forward for better performance in the year 2022 and beyond.

He added that 2021 COAS Annual Conference comes with two features, viz., indigenous research and development exhibition and valedictory dinner in honor of retiring personnel of the NA, to appreciate them for their sacrifices and meritorious service to the nation.

A major highlight of the Conference was the Research and Development Exhibition organised by the Department of Army Transformation and Innovation (DATI).

Dignitaries who graced the occasion include former Defence and Army Chiefs, members of the National Assembly, Service Chiefs, Inspector General of Police, Heads of security and paramilitary agencies, top brass of the NA, National President Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association, (NAOWA), principal staff officers from Defence and Services Headquarters among several others.

