Action Alliance withdraws petition from Imo election tribunal

Action Alliance (AA) party says it has withdrawn its petition from the Imo Election Tribunal for the overall interest of the party and the state.

Mr Kenneth Udeze, Chairman of the party said this in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr James Vernimbe on Monday in Abuja.

Udeze said that the decision was unanimously taken after extensive deliberation at the party’s National Convention that was held over the weekend in Abuja.

He said that series of approvals and adoptions of recommendation from reports by the Disciplinary Committee set up by the party’s National Think Tank Committee (NTTC) were also made.

“The NTTC and the National Executive Committee (NTC) approved the withdrawal of the party’s name from the Imo election petition tribunal at its national convention.

“The committees also approved the expulsion from the party its suspended NEC members in pursuant to article 13(a 1) and 15 (5b) following the party’s 2005 constitutions.

“And nine members from the party have been elected to replace the other expelled nine NEC members,’’ he said.

The chairman said that the dissolution of the party’s executives in Osun, Lagos State Cross River, Kogi, Oyo State, Zamfara, Adamawa and Imo chapters have been approved.

According to him, new caretakers have been appointed and approved in the states.

Udeze also said that the appointment of administrative secretary and other staff of the party had been approved.

He, however, reiterated that the party would partner with Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP).(NAN)