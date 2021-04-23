Action Alliance (AA) has advised the youth in the party to emulate worthy leaders who possess great values, wisdom, strong principles and integrity both within the party and outside the political space.

Mr Kenneth Udeze, the National Chairman of the party, said this in a statement signed by Mr James Vernimbe, its National Secretary, in Abuja.

According to him, the youth have all it takes to give in order to promote good governance and also obtain and carve an identity for themselves in whatever sphere or space they find themselves.

“Now is the time to embrace leaders with core values that are worthy of emulation; this is the way to acquire legacies that will be remembered even long after a person is gone,’’ he said.

The chairman also appealed to youth to uphold the party’s tenets and mandate even as the party strove to actualise its set visions and goals in the coming political dispensation.

Udeze said the AA had set aside youths programmes that would motivate and boost youth confidence, self-reliance as well as promote sustainability and resourcefulness.

He said that the party would soon inaugurate its Youth Empowerment Scheme which would cut across all areas of youth’s interest from sports to skills acquisition, mentorship, talent hunts, modern agricultural practice and empowerment.

He, however, harped on peace and unity, and urged all members of the party across states, especially leaders at all level in the party, to leverage on the peace and unity in the party to make big difference.

He said that the party had also constituted a 12 -man reconciliation committee of men and women of honour and character to reconcile the differences in the party’s hierarchy where serious internal issues brewed.

He said that although there were limited resources at the party’s disposal, it would do its utmost to undertake its ventures for optimal results and massive gains to the party.

Udeze also said the AA would continue to do all it could to retain its position in the political spaces by securing more political seats both at the state and national levels.

He further announced the party’s plans to honour Sen. Suleiman Salawu, the party’s first National Chairman, and Kebbi-born Alhaji Abdullahi Dogolinkita, for their immense contributions in positively projecting the party in the country’s political space.

He noted that both patriots had joined forces in paying the supreme price in the cause of their membership and contributions to the party’s image and ideals.

“Immortalising Salawu, a second republic senator from Kwara, and Dogolinkita from Kebbi is a way of recognising and honoring the great works of the founding fathers of our party.

“They paid the supreme price in the cause of their membership and contributions with regard to projecting the party with their strength, even without monetary inducements.

“Their total commitment to the ideals they believed in endeared them to some of us and to the party,’’ he said.

Udeze said that such exhibited act of commitment and loyalty to the party was worthy of emulation and immortalisation and that the legacies of the men were what the party leveraged on. (NAN)

