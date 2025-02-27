Acting VC promises conducive learning, teaching environment in UNN

The Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Prof. Oguejiofo Ujam has promised to provide conducive environment for teaching and learning that will foster academic excellence.

Ujam made the pledge in Nsukka on Thursday while receiving people from Nsukka Cultural Zone who paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

Ujam, who was ppointed Acting VC of UNN on Feb 7 by President Bola Tinubu said that, he would do his best to ensure that the university continue to remain a bacon of academic excellence.

“My administration is committed to transforming UNN to ensure conducive environment for teaching and learning that will promote quality innovation and research.

“We recognise the importance of UNN to Enugu State and the nation at large as such we will do our very best to move the university move to a greater height,” he said.

The Acting VC however, assured the people of Nsukka cultural zone that in the process of appointing substantive VC for the institution that the interest of Enugu State will be protected.

He expressed appreciation for the courtesy visit by the zone aimed at giving solidarity and the support to his administration and pledged an open door policy that will carry everybody along including the host communities.

Speaking, Prof. Osy Okanya, former President, Association of Nsukka Professors, said that the visit was to congratulate Ujam on his recent appointment as the Acting VC of UNN as well as assured him support of Nsukka cultural zone.

“We are here as your brothers and sisters to congratulate you on your recent appointment, and more so assure you of our maximum support.

“We urge you to be courageous and strong in handling the affairs of the university as Nsukka cultural zone are desirous of a conspicuous progress in the university.

“We have no apology for calling for a paradigm shiff on the management of the university that will restore the past glory and put the institution back on the right track.

“The people of Nsukka cultural zone have no doubt that you will perform excellently to the admiration of every one,” he said.

In a remark, HRM Igwe Samuel Asadu, Chairman, Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, expressed appreciation to president Bola Tinubu for appointing Prof. Ujam as the Acting VC of UNN.

Asadu commended Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State for making the state enabling and viable for all institutions to thrive.

“We are here to identify with you and pledge our support for your administration, as well as express our readiness for synergy with the university.

“UNN is the only industry in this cultural zone and the people are looking forward for privileges in terms of appointments, admission contracts as host community,” he said.

The traditional ruler however, urged the VC to reconsider the alleged plan by the school management to move some faculties and departments of the institution from the Nsukka main campus, stressing that such would be unacceptable for Nsukka people

He also expressed concern that nobody from the Nsukka cultural zone had occupied the office of the VC in UNN even on acting capacity since 1960 the university was established.

Our correspondent gathered that the vvisit to VC were drawn from people in the seven local governments that madeup the Nsukka cultural zone, which are Nsukka, Igbo-Eze South, Igbo-Eze North, Isi-Uzo, Udenu, Igbo-Etiti and Uzo-Uwani.

Traditional rulers, Council Chairmen past and present, members of National and state lawmakers past and present, LG council chairmen members from the area, former and serving government functionaries, among others