Nigeria’s acting High Commissioner in Uganda, Mr Alus W. Tyoden has received the newly elected executives of the National Association of Nigerian Students in Uganda (NANSU) at the High Commission in Uganda on Thursday the 13th of April 2017.

The meeting followed the successful completion of the NANSU convention 2017 where election was held on the 18th of April 2017, with a total number of 54 delegates cutting across eleven (11) universities in Uganda. Kampala International University (KIU) Kasanga had six (6) delegates, Kampala International University (KIU) Western Campus four (4) delegates, Kampala University (KU) six (6) delegates, and International Health Science University (IHSU) five (5) delegates, International University of East Africa (IUEA) six (6) delegates, Cavendish University Uganda (CUU) six (6) delegates, Uganda Christian University (UCU) five (5) delegates, Busoga University (BU) five (5) delegates, Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) Kibuli three (3) delegates, St Lawrence University (SLU) three (3) delegates, and Stafford University Uganda (SUU) five (5) delegates.

The election which was conducted under the supervision of the senior counselor from the Nigeria High Commission, Mr O. S. Ojo was largely peaceful and the inauguration of the elected executives was held on the 1st of April 2017.

Earlier, the chairman electoral committee, Mal Abdulrashid Abdullahi thanked the high commission for their support to Nigerian students in Uganda.He further introduced the executives to the commission. They include President Mr Hussein Ewumi, Senate President Hamisu Rimaye, Vice President Academic Affairs Aisha Abdullahi, Vice President Special Duties Mohammed Abdullahi, Secretary General, Mohammed Abubakar, Assistant Secretary General Shuibu A. Jibrilla, Financial Secretary Abdulsalam M. Sani, Treasurer Abdullahi Hussaini Umar, Organising Secretary Agan Bawa Jireh, PRO I Mohammed Aliyu Sokoto, PRO II Muhammed Mustapha, Auditor General I Muhammed Abubakar Barde, Auditor General II Hussaini Sada Bello, Director of Social I Shamsuddeen Saleh, and Social Director II Wisdom Dominic.

The acting high commissioner then advised the new executives to look forward to the challenges of the association and forget about the politicking that occurred prior and during the election. He further told them that in every election not everyone will be satisfied because it cannot be 100% okay; he said minority will have their say but majority will have their way. And he urged the new executives to carry everybody along and ensure unity among Nigerian Students in Uganda, while cautioning against any exploitation of the differences along religion, region, and tribal lines.