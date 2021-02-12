The death has been announced of Igwe (Maj) Bartholomew Odoegbunam Josephat, father of Brigadier General CFJ Udaya(rtd), mni, acting Director General, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, Kuru Jos, Plateau State.

According to the acting DG, Igwe Batholomew died on Monday, January 18, 2021.

The late Igwe’s burial is slated for March 19, 2021.

Announcing his father’s death, Udaya, said, “With a deep sense of loss but with gratitude to God I wish to inform you of the demise of my father Igwe (Maj) Bartholomew Odoegbunam Josephat Udaya , whose sad event occurred on Monday 18 January 2021. The burial is 19 March 2021.”