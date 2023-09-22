Acting Customs CG visits PR Nigeria, pledges strong collaboration

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Acting Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR, has reiterated his unwavering commitment to collaborate with media professionals to amplify the Service’s influence on Nigerians.

The Customs’ Boss made this known on Tuesday morning, September 19, 2023, when he paid the CEO of Image Merchant Promotion Limited (IMPR), Yusha’u Shu’aibu, a courtesy visit at his office in Abuja.

According to the Ag. CGC, the official visit, was part of his invariable consistency in engaging with media moguls and other stakeholders to improve Customs’ reputation in the country.

“Your contributions to Nigeria Customs Service are highly recognised, and I want to let you know that I have taken some lessons from the exercise you’ve done; thus, we need to deepen our partnership.”

The Ag. CGC emphasised how the Service, alongside IMPR, will reinvigorate different levels of crisis and strategic communication.

“In terms of crisis and strategic communication, we know your reputation, which is world-class. Kudos to you and your team for revolutionizing fact-checking as a genre of media reportage.”

The Ag. Comptroller-General of Customs Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR also seized the opportunity to stress the Service’s commitment to facilitating trade by embracing the technological approaches that would enable the Service to protect the Nigerian Borders.

“The Nigeria Customs Service, as it stands, is prioritizing the safety of traders around border communities, and that has always been the interest of President Bola Ahmad Tinubu.”

“I wish to inform you that the Nigeria Customs Service has recently launched a technological-based program that will enhance the efficiency of NCS enforcement operations and contribute to overall efficiency.” The Ag. CGC added.

The Chief Executive Officer and founder of the Image Merchant Promotion Limited, Yusha’u Shu’aibu, while speaking earlier, appreciated the Ag. CGC for his visit.

Mr Shu’aibu, who briefed the Ag. CGC, on the activities of IMPR and analysis of Customs engagements, expressed optimism that there would be a greater partnership between the Nigeria Customs Service and Image Merchant Promotion Limited.

According to him, the entire structure of IMPR appreciates the efforts of the Ag. Comptroller-General of Customs toward tackling the challenges of smuggling and strengthening ties with different stakeholders in the country.

Mr Shu’aibu assured the Ag. CGC of his organisation’s unflinching support to protect the image of the Nigeria Customs Service through their work and at all times.

