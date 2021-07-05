‘Act swiftly,’ Buhari orders security forces to rescue kidnapped students

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday directed the military, police and intelligence agencies to ensure safe and early release of all kidnap victims, expressing concern over attacks on Kaduna and Niger States, largely targeted at students.

A statement signed by Garba Shehu, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) on Monday said, while noting ongoing deployment of additional security personnel to all troubled areas, the President urged security outfits to “act swiftly” to rescue all school boys and girls in the affected states and ensure safe return.

President Buhari said the disturbing incidents of kidnapping students, mostly in Northern states, was already threatening to undermine efforts in boosting school enrolments in states that were adjudged educationally backward.

He called on state governments to ensure compliance with UN-supported Safe Schools Programme, which the administration had adopted.

The President described kidnapping as cowardly and despicable, condemning it as an assault on affected families and the nation.





