Act now to prevent food insecurity – Sanwo-Olu to world leaders

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has charged world leaders to act now to prevent global food insecurity.

Sanwo-Olu stated this in his keynote address at the grand finale of the 2022 World Food Day Celebration at the Nigeria Police College, Ikeja.

The governor was represented by Mrs Folashade Jaji, Secretary to the State Government.

He said that this year’s World Food Day was coming at a time when many economies are grappling with serious food security issues caused by numerous factors.

He said that this also include the war between Russia and Ukraine, climate change, environmental degradation biodiversity loss, inequalities, and other violent conflicts across regions both nationally and internationally.

According to him, the 2022 World Food Day campaign calls for global solidarity and action to restructure agrifood systems in order to create inclusive economic growth, alleviate inequities, boost resilience, and achieve sustainable development.

“The entire globe must act now.

“This fact is aptly captioned in the theme for the celebration: “Safe Foods Today A Healthy Tomorrow.”

“This must be met for us to have a certain and healthy tomorrow,” he said.

The governor noted that the state government was committed to eradicating hunger, poverty and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) relating to agriculture.

He said that the state had implemented numerous projects and programmes to tackle hunger, malnutrition, unemployment, and under-employment and also boost food production and supply systems.

He listed the projects as Lagos State Food Market System Transformation Programme; Lagos State Agricultural and Food System Roadmap (2021-2025); Eko Agro Mechanisation Programme and Agricultural Value Chains Enterprise Activation Programme, among others.

“The major thrust of the agricultural and food system roadmap is to increase local food production from the present 20 per cent demand to 40 per cent through the implementation of various programmes and initiatives development of a five-year roadmap.

“The roadmap is a strategic document developed by the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture with the aim of stimulating private sector participation and investment in the development of agricultural value chains in the state.

“The roadmap points out the direction for development of agribusiness.

“Our administration recognises the immense efforts, dedication and contributions of our noble farmers and other value chain actors toward attaining food security in the state.

“Therefore, it is imperative for the state government to appreciate the efforts of the farmers who braved all odds, including the COVID-19 pandemic, to ensure that food is available in our markets, thus providing food security for the state and the country at large.

“Let me assure you of this administration’s commitment to intensifying our drive to support our farmers, encourage small and medium scale agro-processors, and create an enabling environment for private sector involvement in agriculture.

“This will go a long way toward expanding the economy.

The governor commended partners such as the British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation, Stanbic IBTC, Dangote Sugar Refinery Nigeria Plc, Lashone Links Farm Ltd., Ofada Boy, Aller Aqua Nigeria Ltd., and Hope for Life Initiative supporting activities to celebrate the day.

“I also, sincerely appreciate our farmers’ and fishermen associations, agro-allied organisations, individual farmers, fishermen, agro-processors, students, and various stakeholders too numerous to mention.

“I urge you not to relent in your efforts,” he said.

Earlier, Ms Abisola Olusanya, State Commissioner for Agriculture, said that since the inception of Gov. Sanwo-Olu, the state had embarked on programmes and reforms driven toward ensuring a food secured state.

Olusanya noted that the state had also implemented policies geared toward making the space profitable for stakeholders in various value chains.

According to her, Lagos has always joined the rest of the world in celebrating since its commencement in 1979.

“The World Food Day is celebrated all over the world on Oct. 16.

“This special day, designated by the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) and United Nation (UN) in 1979, is meant to promote global awareness and action for those who suffer from hunger.

“It also highlights the need to ensure healthy diets for all.

“It is worthy to note that the ministry of agriculture under the administration of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has since inception embarked on programmes and reforms driven towards ensuring a food secured state.

“Today, we are also appreciating different categories of our farmers who have put in a lot of work in their different vocations to feed you and I.

“And as the saying goes, no farmer, no nation. Everyone of us here, cannot do without the farmer.

“They are the ones that put food on our tables and make us healthy.

We will like them to go home feeling fulfilled that there’s dignity in labour,” she said. (NAN)

